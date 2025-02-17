Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.44 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,646,794,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 767.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,519,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,213 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after buying an additional 3,870,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,820,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,060,000 after buying an additional 1,463,236 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

