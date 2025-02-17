iRobot (IRBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of ($1.45) per share and revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $290.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.80. iRobot has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

