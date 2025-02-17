iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.50 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48.

