iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Reduced by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486,356 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

