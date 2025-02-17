iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.55 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

