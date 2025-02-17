iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $56,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,899 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,389,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,783,000 after acquiring an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 243,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $63.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

