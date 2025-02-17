iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.94 and a 52 week high of $613.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $600.72 and its 200 day moving average is $583.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

