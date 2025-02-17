iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $63.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

