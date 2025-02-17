iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Bought by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

