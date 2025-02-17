iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

ILCB stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $84.79.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

