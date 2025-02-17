iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

