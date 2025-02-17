iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 183,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,608,000 after buying an additional 73,705 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

