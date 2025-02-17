iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IWB stock opened at $336.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $336.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

