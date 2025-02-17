iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,261,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $416.37 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

