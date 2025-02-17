iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Keystone Financial Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

