iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lessened by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

IJJ stock opened at $127.85 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

