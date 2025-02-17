iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IFRA stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.