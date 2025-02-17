iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,348,000 after acquiring an additional 735,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,936,000 after acquiring an additional 639,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,332,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,584 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0674 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

