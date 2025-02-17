J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

