J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 2.71% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLO. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares in the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,203,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 211,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares in the last quarter.

ICLO opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.1169 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

