J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $384.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.62 and its 200-day moving average is $354.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $285.24 and a 52-week high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

