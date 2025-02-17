J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 373,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

