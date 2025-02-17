J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $104.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

