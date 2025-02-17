Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $155.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of J stock opened at $128.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $150.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average is $140.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

