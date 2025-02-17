Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $128.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.