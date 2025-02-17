James Investment Research Inc. Buys New Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE GEO opened at $27.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEO

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.