James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,088,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,331 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,440,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5,096.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,560,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

