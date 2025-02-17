James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $126.70 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Stephens decreased their target price on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.