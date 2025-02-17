James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Netflix by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $929.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $805.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

