JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,508,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 10,840,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,836.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JDDSF stock remained flat at $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

