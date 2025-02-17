JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,508,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 10,840,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,836.0 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of JDDSF stock remained flat at $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.
About JD Sports Fashion
