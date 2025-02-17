JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

