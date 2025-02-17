JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,364 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

