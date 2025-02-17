JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $69.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $69,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $336.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $336.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

