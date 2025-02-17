JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $152.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

