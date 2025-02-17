JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,737 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $108.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
