JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,291 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

