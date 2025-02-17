JNBA Financial Advisors Has $34,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $11.33 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

