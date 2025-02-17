JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $613.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

