Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 17,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZ. Barclays upped their target price on Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,376,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kanzhun by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,838,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,774,000 after buying an additional 986,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kanzhun by 636.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,828,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950,467 shares during the period. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 7,907,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.49. 6,812,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,663. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

