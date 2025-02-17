Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 17,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BZ. Barclays upped their target price on Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.49. 6,812,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,663. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
