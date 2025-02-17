KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 648,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,609.5 days.
KBC Group Price Performance
KBCSF remained flat at $77.66 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $80.14.
KBC Group Company Profile
