Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,899,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,493,000 after acquiring an additional 179,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 298,694 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,894,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KROS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $88.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

KROS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,866. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $418.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

