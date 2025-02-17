Keystone Financial Services Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

