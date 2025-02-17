Keystone Financial Services Purchases Shares of 4,090 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,626,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,027,000 after acquiring an additional 598,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,255,000 after purchasing an additional 201,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,022,000 after buying an additional 147,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,633,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

