Keystone Financial Services Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

