Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,190 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMI opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

