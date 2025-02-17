Kinney Asset Management LLC Purchases 250,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Kinney Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Alight accounts for 44.9% of Kinney Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kinney Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Alight worth $44,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 24.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 44.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 54.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.61.

Insider Activity at Alight

In other news, President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 852,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,552. This represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

Alight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.