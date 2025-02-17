KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,113,772 shares of company stock worth $95,772,462. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $89.83 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

