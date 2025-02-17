KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 224 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.80. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

