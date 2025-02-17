KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $929.40 and a 200-day moving average of $805.29. The stock has a market cap of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

