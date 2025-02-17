KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 5,108 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

